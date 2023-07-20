Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.