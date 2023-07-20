Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592,257 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $60,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 5,789,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,760,709. The firm has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

