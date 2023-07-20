Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

COLB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 60.76%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

