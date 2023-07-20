Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
COLB traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,339,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $35.53.
Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 60.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System
In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Columbia Banking System
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.