Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Trading Up 0.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$141.55 and last traded at C$141.38. Approximately 39,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 65,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.14.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52.

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

