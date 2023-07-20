Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 368,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 119,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Co-Diagnostics Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
