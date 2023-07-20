Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 368,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 119,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. Analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

