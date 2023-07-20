CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

NASDAQ CNEY remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

