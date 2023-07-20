Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,692 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

