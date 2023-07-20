Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.