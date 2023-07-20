Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Shares Down 0.1%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.60 ($1.04). Approximately 190,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,173,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.70 ($1.04).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £482.69 million, a P/E ratio of 723.64 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

