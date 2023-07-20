Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,322,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.