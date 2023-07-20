Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Compass Point from $4.00 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 523,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226,375 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

