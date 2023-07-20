Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $504.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $482.55 and a 200-day moving average of $458.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $506.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

