Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 290,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

