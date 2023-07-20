Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $193.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.12. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

