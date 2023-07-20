Chinook Tyee Industry (CVE:XCX) Trading 21.6% Higher

Chinook Tyee Industry Ltd (CVE:XCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.45. 203,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 44,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Chinook Tyee Industry Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15.

Chinook Tyee Industry Company Profile

Chinook Tyee Industry Limited operates as a financial service company in Canada. The company was formerly known as Global Railway Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Chinook Tyee Industry Limited in August 2013. Chinook Tyee Industry Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

