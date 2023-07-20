China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years. China Yuchai International has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

