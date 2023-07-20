China Nonferrous Gold (LON:CNG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.69

China Nonferrous Gold Limited (LON:CNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02). China Nonferrous Gold shares last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02), with a volume of 51,283 shares trading hands.

China Nonferrous Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.16. The company has a market cap of £5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,209.48.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile

China Nonferrous Gold Limited engages in exploration, mine development, and mining activities in the Cayman Islands. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien-Shan Fold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

