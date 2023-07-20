Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.46. 4,917,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,209,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.05.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $573,344.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 239,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,330,667.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,544 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,502 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
