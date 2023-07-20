Checkit (LON:CKT) Shares Down 3.1%

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.35 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.27). 6,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 150,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Checkit Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Checkit

In other Checkit news, insider Alex Curran acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £416 ($543.93). Company insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Checkit Company Profile

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

