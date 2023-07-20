Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65. The company has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,541,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 902,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,296,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 200,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

