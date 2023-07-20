Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Changebridge Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure.

