Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Short Interest Update

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Centrus Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Centrus Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.