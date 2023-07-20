Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $109.30

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.30 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 124.50 ($1.63). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 123.35 ($1.61), with a volume of 15,767,827 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137.60 ($1.80).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £1,857.32 ($2,428.50). Insiders have acquired a total of 4,060 shares of company stock valued at $474,828 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.