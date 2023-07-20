Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 408,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

CENTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,934. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.