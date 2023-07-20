Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

CLS stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Celestica has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

