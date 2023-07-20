CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 619,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,873 shares of company stock worth $2,317,413. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,179,914,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 482,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 177,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,735. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.