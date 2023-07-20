Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 5,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610. The company has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 0.06. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 87.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

See Also

