Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,976. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $546.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

