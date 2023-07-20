Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 298,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.5 days.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CADNF opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

