Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Casa Systems by 220.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. 319,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,059. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

