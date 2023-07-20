Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. FPR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.