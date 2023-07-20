Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 47,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA traded down $9.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,682,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,850,527. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.