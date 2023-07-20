Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,510,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 47,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

CVNA traded down $9.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,682,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,850,527. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

