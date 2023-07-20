Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.31.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com

Cars.com Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cars.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cars.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Cars.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARS stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 494,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.