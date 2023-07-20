Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.31.
Several research firms have commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cars.com
In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $274,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cars.com
Cars.com Stock Performance
CARS stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 494,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
