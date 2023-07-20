Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Shares Up 1.3%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 83,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 180,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.
Carrefour Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.
