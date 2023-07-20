Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Down 12.2% in June

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE CRS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 111,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 137.12 and a beta of 1.80. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 479.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

