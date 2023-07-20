Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.42.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

