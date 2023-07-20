Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.06 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

