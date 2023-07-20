Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 17,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,632. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

