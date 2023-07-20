Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $470.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.51.

NFLX traded down $41.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,561,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,697. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.78.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

