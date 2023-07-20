Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

