Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Camber Energy Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 968,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,992. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Camber Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Camber Energy during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Camber Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

