Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Camber Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of CEI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 968,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,992. Camber Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $21.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.
