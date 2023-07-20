Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $260.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.62 million.

NYSE CALX opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.91.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

