Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Insider Sells $152,020.00 in Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gwendolyn Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $142,890.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 486,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,521. The company has a market cap of $417.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.57. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

