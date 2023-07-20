C WorldWide Group Holding A S Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,627 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.28% of S&P Global worth $315,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $422.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $425.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

