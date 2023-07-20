C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 178.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 47,544 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.09.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $280.08 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.22 and a 200-day moving average of $298.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

