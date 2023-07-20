Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Up 11.9% in June

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKHW stock remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 414 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,625. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

