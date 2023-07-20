Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 136 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of MS stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

