Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.