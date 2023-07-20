Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

