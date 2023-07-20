Brokers Set Expectations for ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ArcelorMittal’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MT. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of MT stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 118,177 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

